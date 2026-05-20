Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,805 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 345,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Amplitude worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amplitude by 2,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,160,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,590,000 after buying an additional 3,973,575 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amplitude by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 1,797,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,825,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,360,000 after buying an additional 934,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amplitude by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,681,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 703,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amplitude alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $142,798.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,067,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,666,143.08. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.2%

Amplitude stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amplitude, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amplitude wasn't on the list.

While Amplitude currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here