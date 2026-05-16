Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 20,993.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,453 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 700,118 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amrize worth $38,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 18,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,944.16. The trade was a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 60,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,703,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,892,935.10. This trade represents a 3.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 77,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Amrize in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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