Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,874 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Amrize worth $81,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amrize by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,500,000 after buying an additional 1,676,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amrize by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.79.

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Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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