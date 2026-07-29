Amundi Acquires 1,942,862 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Amundi raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,942,862 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of Amundi's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Amundi owned approximately 0.81% of Lam Research worth $2,168,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $592,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,283 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.43.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.37.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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