Amundi Acquires 349,416 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Amundi grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185,436 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 349,416 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Amundi's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amundi owned approximately 0.61% of Chevron worth $2,521,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.04.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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