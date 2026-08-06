Amundi Acquires 61,161 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,824 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Oklo worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $73,786,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after purchasing an additional 481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 842,172 shares of the company's stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 442,172 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE OKLO opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 483,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,855,608 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

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