Amundi Boosts Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,809 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.36% of Owens Corning worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,749 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company's stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $159.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Owens Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rachel Barthelemy Marcon sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $84,497.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,012.08. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 1,926 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $232,891.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,005.56. This represents a 38.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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