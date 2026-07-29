Amundi Boosts Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Amundi lifted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,386 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.1% of Amundi's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amundi owned about 0.59% of ExxonMobil worth $4,158,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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