Amundi Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Amundi grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,120 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,649 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $164,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $221.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.89.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $207.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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