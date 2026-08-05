Amundi Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,308 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 299.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler set a $308.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $271.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.58 and a 12-month high of $262.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $1.86. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.300-21.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.44, for a total transaction of $934,079.28. Following the sale, the director owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,233.92. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $2,580,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,270,635.59. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $7,683,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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