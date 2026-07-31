Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Amundi increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,092 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.79% of STERIS worth $170,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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STERIS Stock Down 1.5%

STE stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.14 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS's payout ratio is 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 3,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $655,510.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,107.44. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $296,968.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,003.52. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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