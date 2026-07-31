Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Amundi grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,481 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $249,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $516.73 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $477.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $635.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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