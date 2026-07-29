Amundi Buys 1,647,506 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Amundi increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,444,671 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,506 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.84% of PepsiCo worth $1,777,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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