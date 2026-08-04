Amundi Buys 57,288 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Amundi grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 1,487.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Medpace worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,790,400. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $573.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The business's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $584.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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