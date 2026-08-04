Amundi Buys 78,544 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,272 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,544 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.20% of Hyatt Hotels worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $206.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is 73.17%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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