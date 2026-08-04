Amundi Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,321 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Weiss Ratings lowered Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.82.

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Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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