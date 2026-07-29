Amundi Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412,057 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.86% of Ecolab worth $641,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,108. This represents a 1,345.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.83 per share, with a total value of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,727.89. The trade was a 1,204.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $283.49 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.15 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

More Ecolab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ecolab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.09 , ahead of the $2.08 consensus estimate and up 11% year over year. Revenue rose 10% to approximately $4.4 billion , exceeding expectations, while organic sales growth accelerated to 5%. Ecolab Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $2.08 consensus estimate and up 11% year over year. Revenue rose 10% to approximately , exceeding expectations, while organic sales growth accelerated to 5%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05-$8.25 , representing expected growth of 7% to 10%. Strong demand in high-tech and life sciences, along with better pricing and productivity, supported the improved outlook. Ecolab Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , representing expected growth of 7% to 10%. Strong demand in high-tech and life sciences, along with better pricing and productivity, supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Operating income increased 7%, and analysts responded favorably: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, citing the earnings beat, higher guidance and accelerating margin recovery. Analyst Reiterates Buy Rating

Operating income increased 7%, and analysts responded favorably: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating, citing the earnings beat, higher guidance and accelerating margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Ecolab detailed a strategic restructuring plan, which could improve efficiency over time but may involve execution risks or near-term costs. Ecolab Reports Q2 Earnings and Strategic Restructuring Plan

Ecolab detailed a strategic restructuring plan, which could improve efficiency over time but may involve execution risks or near-term costs. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.23 was below the $2.27 analyst consensus, limiting the upside reaction and signaling that near-term earnings may be more moderate than expected.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Research lowered Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $352.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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