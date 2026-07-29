Amundi Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734,097 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 410,508 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.34% of Oracle worth $1,431,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $114.50 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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