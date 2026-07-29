Amundi Has $1.16 Billion Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771,223 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.51% of International Business Machines worth $1,156,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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