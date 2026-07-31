Amundi Has $165.01 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Amundi decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,491 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 97,683 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.50% of EMCOR Group worth $165,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $801.65 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $564.92 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $802.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group Second Quarter 2026 Results

EMCOR reported record quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up approximately 19.8% year over year and above the $4.71 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share rose to $9.06 from $6.72 a year earlier, beating estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. EMCOR Raises 2026 Outlook

Management now expects full-year EPS of $32.00 to $33.25, versus the roughly $29.31 analyst consensus, and revenue of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, compared with about $19.0 billion expected. The improved outlook is a major positive catalyst because it signals stronger demand and earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating momentum: Reports highlighted growth across the business, margin improvement and a record backlog, supporting expectations for continued revenue growth. EMCOR’s reported 7.54% net margin and 35.19% return on equity also reinforce the company’s strong profitability profile. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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