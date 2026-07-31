Amundi Has $258.63 Million Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633,231 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,773 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.79% of Halliburton worth $258,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,114,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,436,336,000 after acquiring an additional 861,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $878,806,000 after acquiring an additional 443,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $841,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,806,168 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $446,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Reuters article

Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Beetaloo Energy MOU article

The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. NOV earnings article

Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: UBS said Halliburton’s softer third-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock. The cautious outlook raises concerns about near-term earnings momentum despite Halliburton’s recent quarterly earnings and revenue beat, leaving investors focused on weaker operating conditions and the timing of any recovery. Halliburton soft Q3 guidance article

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $8,189,830.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,732.07. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,475 shares of company stock worth $9,931,490. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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