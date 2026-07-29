Amundi Has $3.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,406,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,139 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Amundi's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.56% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,277,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $274.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average is $237.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Talc settlement removes a major overhang. J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Reuters talc settlement article

J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Positive Sentiment: J&J delivered strong second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Yahoo Finance earnings article

Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. TipRanks Goldman Sachs rating article

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. Neutral Sentiment: Settlement terms still carry execution risk. The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. CNN settlement article

The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. Negative Sentiment: MedTech growth was comparatively softer. Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Zacks MedTech article

Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Negative Sentiment: An executive sale is a minor sentiment headwind. EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares worth approximately $5.8 million, reducing her direct position by about half. SEC insider transaction filing

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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