Amundi Has $35.17 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Amundi lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 122,017 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.20% of Entegris worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 191.3% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Stock Up 5.2%

ENTG opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Report on Entegris

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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