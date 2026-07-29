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Amundi Has $685.55 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Amundi reduced its Waste Management position by 8.8% in the first quarter, selling 289,603 shares but retaining 2.98 million shares valued at approximately $685.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 80.4% of the company.
  • Waste Management reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating estimates of $1.98, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion, slightly below expectations.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $256.74 price target, but the stock’s premium valuation near 35 times earnings and updated revenue outlook slightly below consensus could limit near-term enthusiasm.
  • Interested in Waste Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amundi lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983,433 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 289,603 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.74% of Waste Management worth $685,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,438 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Management by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,416 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $83,843,000 after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,338 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $239.54 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Waste Management Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to $6.684 billion, while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. WM Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated.
  • Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target is $256.74, above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Waste Management Receives Consensus Target Price
  • Negative Sentiment: WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of $26.3 billion-$26.5 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat.
  • Neutral Sentiment: At a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, WM already carries a premium valuation. Investors will likely require sustained earnings growth and margin improvement to justify further gains.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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