Amundi Has $70.21 Million Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,062 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 92,636 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.75% of Flowserve worth $70,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowserve by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FLS opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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