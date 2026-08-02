Amundi Purchases 177,433 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Amundi owned 2.00% of Franklin Electric worth $81,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Franklin Electric from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,326. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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