Amundi Purchases 205,493 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Amundi lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 205,493 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.65% of CBRE Group worth $258,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. CBRE Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CBRE reported adjusted EPS of $1.56, above the $1.47 consensus, while revenue reached $11.23 billion versus expectations of $11.18 billion. Revenue increased 15.1% year over year, with growth across leasing, infrastructure, project management and other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 core EPS guidance. The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. CBRE Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

The new outlook of $7.80-$7.90 exceeds the prior $7.60-$7.80 range and is above the roughly $7.67 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets. UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Analyst Price Target Updates

UBS raised its target to $190 from $185 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an “outperform” rating. These revisions reinforce the positive earnings reaction and imply further upside based on the referenced trading level. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and capital returns remain supportive. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. CBRE Reports Financial Results

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was nearly $1.7 billion, and year-to-date share repurchases approached $1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction and highlighted commercial real estate activity, including larger industrial leases. These assignments support its advisory pipeline but provide limited direct information about near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined year over year, partly because of a $168 million non-cash reserve related to fire-safety remediation in CBRE’s U.K. development business. This charge is a near-term earnings headwind, although the adjusted results and raised outlook were stronger. CBRE Q2 Revenue Rises

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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