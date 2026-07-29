Amundi Purchases 254,632 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Amundi increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 254,632 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.03% of Analog Devices worth $1,604,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $428,992,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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