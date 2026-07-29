Amundi Purchases 348,259 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Amundi boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622,604 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 348,259 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of Amundi's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amundi owned about 0.37% of Visa worth $2,001,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Positive Sentiment: Spending and transaction growth remained resilient. Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Visa Expands Money Movement as Card Spending Accelerates

Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives could expand Visa’s addressable market. Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Neutral Sentiment: X Money provides a potential incremental payments channel. Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. X Money Launches With Visa Debit Card

Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the market’s reaction. Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks.

Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks. Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions underscore a significant transition. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations, as it uses AI to improve efficiency and redirect investment toward stablecoins, B2B payments and other growth areas. While potentially positive for costs, the cuts may raise concerns about disruption and future innovation. Visa Workforce Reduction

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $399.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

V stock opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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