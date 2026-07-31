Amundi Purchases 379,506 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608,330 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 379,506 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.46% of TC Energy worth $288,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TC Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,181 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,945,000 after buying an additional 234,594 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in TC Energy by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 74,906 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,801,695 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,632,200,000 after acquiring an additional 980,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,294,518 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $81,037,000 after acquiring an additional 158,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in TC Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,735,576 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TC Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. TC Energy reported $0.94 in EPS, well above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.82 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Zacks reported EPS of $0.68 versus a $0.61 consensus and $0.59 last year. Net profit rose to approximately $987 million from $833 million, helped by strong North American operations. Reuters article Zacks article

TC Energy reported $0.94 in EPS, well above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.82 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Zacks reported EPS of $0.68 versus a $0.61 consensus and $0.59 last year. Net profit rose to approximately $987 million from $833 million, helped by strong North American operations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in its 2026 outlook. Solid execution and asset performance support the higher end of TC Energy’s full-year financial guidance, reducing concerns about near-term operating performance. TC Energy second-quarter results

Solid execution and asset performance support the higher end of TC Energy’s full-year financial guidance, reducing concerns about near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Growth investment continued. TC Energy sanctioned $700 million of projects during the quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly $3 billion. The projects are characterized as low-risk and accretive, potentially supporting future cash flow and earnings. Financial Post article

TC Energy sanctioned $700 million of projects during the quarter, bringing 2026 announced growth projects to roughly $3 billion. The projects are characterized as low-risk and accretive, potentially supporting future cash flow and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings forecasts moved higher. US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for 2026, 2027 and 2028 EPS, including forecasts of $2.63, $2.76 and $2.83, respectively. RBC Capital also maintained its Buy rating. RBC Capital rating

US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for 2026, 2027 and 2028 EPS, including forecasts of $2.63, $2.76 and $2.83, respectively. RBC Capital also maintained its Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.8775 per share. The payment equates to approximately $3.51 annually and a yield of about 5.2%, reinforcing TRP’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The payment equates to approximately $3.51 annually and a yield of about 5.2%, reinforcing TRP’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: TC Energy’s subsidiary reported 2.4 times earnings coverage on debt, suggesting a meaningful cushion for debt service, although the company remains relatively leveraged.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $71.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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