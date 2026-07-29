Amundi Purchases 604,259 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381,320 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 604,259 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.52% of Amphenol worth $806,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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