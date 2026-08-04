Amundi Purchases 98,655 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Amundi boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,961,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $88,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,995 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 765,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $47,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.6%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.22.

View Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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