Amundi Sells 2,147,939 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,147,939 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Amundi's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amundi owned 0.84% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,783,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Mizuho lifts AMD stock price target

The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. AiBiz deploys AMD EPYC CPUs

AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. AMD earnings volatility outlook

Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Why Intel and AMD stocks are tumbling

AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows AMD executives, including CEO Lisa Su, have reported sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months. While such sales may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after the stock’s substantial rally.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.1%

AMD opened at $454.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23. The stock has a market cap of $741.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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