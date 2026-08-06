Amundi Sells 40,180 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Amundi reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,925 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Paycom Software from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.Paycom Software's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is 17.34%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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