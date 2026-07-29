Amundi Sells 7,722,978 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Amundi decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,152,475 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,722,978 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.52% of AT&T worth $1,048,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 1.0%

AT&T stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nationwide spectrum acquisition completed: AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. AT&T Closes Acquisition of Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar

AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Potential operating efficiencies from D-Wave partnership: AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NASDAQ: QBTS technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. AT&T and D-Wave Expand Quantum Computing Agreement

AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. Neutral Sentiment: Financial backdrop remains supportive: AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop.

AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop. Negative Sentiment: Large capital commitment raises balance-sheet concerns: The $23 billion spectrum purchase is a significant investment for a highly capital-intensive, debt-laden telecom operator. The licenses should improve long-term capacity, but investors may remain concerned about financing costs, leverage and the need to generate sufficient returns from the additional spectrum.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here