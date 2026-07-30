Amundi Sells 7,964 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Amundi reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.77% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $343,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $569.46 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $557.25 and its 200-day moving average is $591.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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