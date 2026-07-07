Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.40. 755,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $41,139,054. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here