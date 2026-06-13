Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.76 and a 200-day moving average of $334.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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