Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 190,890 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $400.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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