Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 261,485 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $134,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $413.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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