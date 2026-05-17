Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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