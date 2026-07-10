Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

ADI stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.74 and a 200-day moving average of $352.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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