Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,558 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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