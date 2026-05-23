Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Reduced by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 144,426 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.2% of Markel Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $277,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $361.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $429.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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