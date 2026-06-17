Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Trimmed by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,484 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 7.9% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $58,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 2.7%

ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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