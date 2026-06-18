AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,093 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,093 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio accounts for 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of AnaptysBio worth $31,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,217 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,427.4% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,313 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56,813 shares in the last quarter.

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AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 5,352,316.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ANAB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,158,390.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,089,203.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 495,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,556,403.65. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

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