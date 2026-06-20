Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 60,759 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 937.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,240 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 881.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG now owns 24,870 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 852.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 121,490 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,719 shares during the period. Finally, Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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