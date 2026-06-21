Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,592 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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