Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,435 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 19,717 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6%

GOOG stock opened at $370.21 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $368.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $378.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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