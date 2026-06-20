Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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